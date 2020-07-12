Mercado is not expected to lead off this year, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

It sounds like Cesar Hernandez will lead off while Francisco Lindor bats third with Jose Ramirez and Carlos Santana hitting in the No. 2 and No. 4 spots in some order. That means Mercado could occupy a spot in the bottom half of the lineup this season, as Franmil Reyes seems unlikely to hit lower than fifth. This would be a pretty big blow to Mercado's fantasy value as he is likely to score less runs from the bottom of the order than from the leadoff spot.