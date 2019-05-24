Mercado was forced to leave Thursday's game against the Rays with a right hip contusion, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Mercado suffered the injury in an outfield collision with Leonys Martin. He remained in the game initially and singled in his next at-bat but was removed for a pinch runner after reaching second base. The diagnosis of a contusion appears to suggest that his absence won't be long, though the Indians have yet to announce his expected return date.