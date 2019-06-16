Mercado went 3-for-4 with a double, four RBI, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored Sunday against the Tigers.

Mercado accounted for half of Cleveland's offensive attack in the series finale, plating one run in the third, two in the fourth and another in the sixth on a double to left field. The 24-year-old has now registered three straight multi-hit performance, raising his batting average to .306 over 26 games this season.