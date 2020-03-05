Indians' Oscar Mercado: Diagnosed with sprained wrist
Mercado was diagnosed with a sprained left wrist, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Mercado sustained the injury on a diving catch during Thursday's Cactus League game against the Giants. He's tentatively being listed as day-to-day but will undergo further evaluation Friday morning, at which point a more concrete timetable for his return should emerge.
