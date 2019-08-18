Mercado went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a walk and two runs Saturday in the Indians' 6-5 loss to the Yankees.

Mercado's production had been trending down at the beginning of the month, but he's started to heat up a little with a two-hit games in both of his last two starts. He'll look to maintain that momentum in the series finale Sunday, when he'll bat second and start in left field.

More News
Our Latest Stories