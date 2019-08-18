Mercado went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a walk and two runs Saturday in the Indians' 6-5 loss to the Yankees.

Mercado's production had been trending down at the beginning of the month, but he's started to heat up a little with a two-hit games in both of his last two starts. He'll look to maintain that momentum in the series finale Sunday, when he'll bat second and start in left field.