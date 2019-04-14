Indians' Oscar Mercado: Exits after HBP
Mercado left Saturday's Triple-A game against Durham after being hit by a pitch on the hand.
The severity of Mercado's injury is not yet known, but it's a potentially worrying development for the young outfielder. The 24-year-old has gotten off to a slow start for the Clippers by slashing .241/.371/.276 with 12 strikeouts in 29 at-bats.
