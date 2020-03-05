Indians' Oscar Mercado: Exits with potential wrist injury
Mercado exited Thursday's Cactus League game against the Giants with a potential wrist injury, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Mercado appeared to bend his wrist back while making a diving catch to end the fourth inning. The outfielder subsequently laid on the ground clutching his wrist in pain before being tended to by the team's medical staff. He'll likely head for further testing in the coming days to determine the severity of the injury, at which point a timetable for his return should emerge. Prior to suffering the injury and being replaced by Conner Marabell, Mercado went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer.
