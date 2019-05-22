Mercado will start in right field and bat seventh Wednesday against the Athletics.

After starting in his MLB debut last week, Mercado's role with the big club looked somewhat uncertain after he was benched for the subsequent two contests. Fortunately for those that scooped him up in fantasy leagues, Mercado's playing-time outlook seems to have stabilized, as he'll pick up a fifth straight start Wednesday after going 5-for-13 with three doubles over the prior four contests. The Indians also designated Carlos Gonzalez for assignment prior to the series finale, clearing the way for Mercado and Jordan Luplow to man the corner-outfield spots on a regular basis until Tyler Naquin (calf) and/or Bradley Zimmer (side) return from the injured list.