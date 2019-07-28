Mercado went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Royals.

The center fielder continues to be a threat from the top of the order, slashing .339/.391/.613 through 16 games since the All-Star break with four homers, three steals, 11 runs and 13 RBI. In his first big-league season, Mercado is establishing himself as an everyday player and a very able replacement for Michael Brantley as a five-category fantasy producer in the Cleveland outfield.