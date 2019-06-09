Mercado went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in an 8-4 victory against the Yankees on Saturday.

For the second time in three days, Mercado has gone deep. He's on a modest four-game hitting streak, but behind that run, his average is back to .300. Mercado has seven extra-base hits, including three homers, seven RBI, 17 runs and two steals in 70 major league at-bats this season.