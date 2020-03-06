Indians' Oscar Mercado: Heading for MRI
Mercado will undergo an MRI on his left wrist Friday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Mercado was diagnosed with a sprained wrist after hurting himself on a diving catch Thursday. His expected return date should become clear following the MRI. The second-year player seemed to have a fairly safe role in a mess of an outfield situation in Cleveland, but if he's forced to open the year on the injured list, more opportunities would open up for some combination of Greg Allen, Jordan Luplow, Jake Bauers and Bradley Zimmer.
