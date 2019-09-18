Mercado went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, double and two runs scored Tuesday against the Tigers.

Mercado continued to swing a hot bat by taking Zac Reininger deep in the first inning for his 12th home run of the season. He's now recorded four consecutive multi-hit games, racking up five runs scored, two home runs and three RBI in that span. Since Sept. 1, Mercado has raised his batting average from .268 to .282, an impressive mark for the 24-year-old rookie.