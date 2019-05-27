Mercado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-3 loss against the Rays on Sunday.

The 24-year-old is 8-for-23 (.348) in the last seven games, but the best personal milestone Mercado reached Sunday was hitting his first career major league homer. Four of his eight MLB hits have now gone for extra bases. Mercado is 8-for-27 (.296) with a homer, four RBI and six runs in nine games this season.