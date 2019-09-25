Mercado went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 11-0 win over the White Sox.

Mercado has left the yard in each of the Tribe's last three games and has driven in a run in five straight contests, with both streaks representing season-long marks. The rookie has two more games on tap against a weak White Sox pitching staff before closing out the regular season with a tougher three-game set versus the Nationals.