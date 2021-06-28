Mercado was recalled by Cleveland on Monday.

Mercado recorded a roughly average 96 wRC+ as a rookie but stumbled to a -11 wRC+ in 36 games last year, the product of a .128/.174/.174 slash line. He failed to win a job out of camp this season and his .216/.327/.392 line in 45 games for Triple-A Columbus is nothing to write home about, so he'll likely be a bench option for now. Josh Naylor (ankle) hit the injured list in a corresponding move.

