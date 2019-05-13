Mercado is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Columbus, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Mercado is joining the Indians in Chicago and is expected to replace Tyler Naquin (calf) -- who is likely headed to the injured list -- on the roster. The 24-year-old Mercado has impressed through 30 games with Columbus, slashing .294/.396/.496 with four homers and 14 stolen bases, and could carve out a role for himself with the big club if he's able to hit the ground running.

