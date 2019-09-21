Mercado went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base Friday night against the Phillies.

Mercado kicked off the scoring in this one with an RBI double to left center, and he'd strike again in the seventh with an RBI single to left. He also managed to swipe his 15th bag of the season. The 24-year-old is slashing .281/.330/.445 with 12 homers and 46 RBI over 107 games in 2019.