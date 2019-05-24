Mercado exited Thursday's game against the Rays following a collision in the outfield, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Mercado and Leonys Martin crashed into each other while diving for a ball. Both players remained in the game initially, but Mercado was removed after hitting a single in his next at-bat. The nature and severity of his injury is unclear, but the issue would seem to be in his hip or groin based on where Martin ran into him.

More News
Our Latest Stories