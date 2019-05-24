Indians' Oscar Mercado: Leaves after collision
Mercado exited Thursday's game against the Rays following a collision in the outfield, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Mercado and Leonys Martin crashed into each other while diving for a ball. Both players remained in the game initially, but Mercado was removed after hitting a single in his next at-bat. The nature and severity of his injury is unclear, but the issue would seem to be in his hip or groin based on where Martin ran into him.
