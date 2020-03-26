Indians' Oscar Mercado: Locked in as CF
Mercado (wrist) was locked in as the Indians' everyday center fielder when camp was suspended, MLB.com's Mandy Bell reports.
Mercado's status as the everyday center fielder is the most secure of any Indians outfielder, as Franmil Reyes will open in right field, but could also get starts at DH if Domingo Santana struggles. Tyler Naquin (knee) and Jordan Luplow could form a platoon in left field. While Mercado was dealing with a mild wrist sprain a few weeks ago, that should be a non-issue when play resumes.
