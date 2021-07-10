Mercado went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 win over Kansas City.
Mercado's lone hit came in the seventh inning, and he stole second but wasn't brought home. The outfielder is batting just .214 with no home runs, no RBI and three runs scored through 31 plate appearances. His stolen base was his first of the year. Mercado should see regular playing time in left field with Eddie Rosario (abdomen) out through the All-Star break, but he'll likely be a depth option once the latter is fit to play again.
