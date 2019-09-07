Mercado went 3-for-5 with a two-run single, a run scored and a walk in Friday's 6-2 extra-innings win over the Twins.

Mercado scored the game-tying run in the eighth inning, lining a triple and scoring on Yasiel Puig's sacrifice fly. Mercado then plated a pair with a single to cap the Indians' four-run 11th inning rally. The outfielder is now hitting .273/.323/.429 with 10 homers, 39 RBI, 56 runs scored and three triples in 95 games this season.