Mercado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double Thursday in Triple-A Columbus' 4-0 win over Norfolk.

One of the hottest batters in the international League, Mercado is riding an 11-game hitting streak during which he's compiled nine doubles, two home runs and one triple to go with four steals. The breakout has lifted Mercado's season OPS to 1.059 and could soon earn the 24-year-old consideration for a promotion. With both Tyler Naquin and Jake Bauers currently languishing in everyday roles in the outfield and fourth outfielder Greg Allen best suited as a defensive replacement, Mercado might rank as one of the top alternatives if manager Terry Francona decides to shake up the lineup.

