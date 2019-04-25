Indians' Oscar Mercado: On fire at Triple-A
Mercado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double Thursday in Triple-A Columbus' 4-0 win over Norfolk.
One of the hottest batters in the international League, Mercado is riding an 11-game hitting streak during which he's compiled nine doubles, two home runs and one triple to go with four steals. The breakout has lifted Mercado's season OPS to 1.059 and could soon earn the 24-year-old consideration for a promotion. With both Tyler Naquin and Jake Bauers currently languishing in everyday roles in the outfield and fourth outfielder Greg Allen best suited as a defensive replacement, Mercado might rank as one of the top alternatives if manager Terry Francona decides to shake up the lineup.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers; Tuesday winners & losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.