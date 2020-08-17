Mercado was optioned to Cleveland's alternate training site Monday.
Mercado generated a fair amount of hype during draft season after hitting 15 homers and stealing 15 bases in 115 games as a rookie last season, though he was always going to need to perform to maintain consistent playing time in a crowded Cleveland outfield. He's done the opposite of perform, however, hitting .111/.167/.111 in 48 plate appearances, causing his playing time to dwindle and now evaporate completely. He could still play a role later this season if he sorts things out at the team's secondary training site, but it's hard to be too confident in him at this point.