Mercado is out of the starting lineup Thursday against the Mets.

Greg Allen will start in center field and hit second against right-hander Noah Syndergaard. Mercado is 8-for-21 with a home run, three RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases during his last five starts. The young outfielder is slashing .282/.325/.456 in 212 plate appearances against righties.

