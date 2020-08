Mercado is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Mercado's slow start at the plate to begin the season had already begun to result in him fading into a reserve role last week, and his situation has only taken a turn for the worse since Tyler Naquin (toe) returned from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. The 25-year-old will be on the bench for the sixth time in seven games, as Domingo Santana, Naquin and Delino DeShields form the Tribe's outfield.