Indians' Oscar Mercado: Posts three hits versus Yankees
Mercado went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, a walk and two stolen bases Sunday during an 8-4 victory against the Yankees.
The 24-year-old liked hitting at Yankee Stadium, as he went 6-for-9 (.667) with three extra-base hits in the weekend series at the Bronx. The successful weekend has raised his August average to .262. Overall, he's batting .285 with 10 home runs, 35 RBI, 52 runs and 11 steals in 305 at-bats this season.
