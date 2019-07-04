Mercado will start in center field and bat second Thursday against the Royals.

The rookie has gone hitless in nine at-bats over the first two games of the series, but he looks like he'll remain locked in as the club's No. 2 hitter while maintaining a solid .296/.345/.451 slash line through his first 177 plate appearances in the majors. He'll at least benefit from a plus matchup in the series finale with righty Homer Bailey (4.87 ERA, 1.40 WHIP in 17 starts this season) on the mound for Kansas City.