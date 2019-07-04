Indians' Oscar Mercado: Production waning
Mercado will start in center field and bat second Thursday against the Royals.
The rookie has gone hitless in nine at-bats over the first two games of the series, but he looks like he'll remain locked in as the club's No. 2 hitter while maintaining a solid .296/.345/.451 slash line through his first 177 plate appearances in the majors. He'll at least benefit from a plus matchup in the series finale with righty Homer Bailey (4.87 ERA, 1.40 WHIP in 17 starts this season) on the mound for Kansas City.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...