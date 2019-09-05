Indians' Oscar Mercado: Reaches base four times
Mercado went 3-for-4 with a walk, double, stolen base, RBI and run scored Wednesday against the White Sox.
Mercado showed well both at the plate and in the field, making a game-saving sprawling catch with the bases loaded in the ninth inning. In addition, he was on base throughout the contest, recording his first multi-hit effort since Aug. 18. While he's fallen off a bit of late, Mercado has still put together a strong rookie campaign, collecting 10 home runs and 13 stolen bases in 93 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start