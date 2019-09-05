Mercado went 3-for-4 with a walk, double, stolen base, RBI and run scored Wednesday against the White Sox.

Mercado showed well both at the plate and in the field, making a game-saving sprawling catch with the bases loaded in the ninth inning. In addition, he was on base throughout the contest, recording his first multi-hit effort since Aug. 18. While he's fallen off a bit of late, Mercado has still put together a strong rookie campaign, collecting 10 home runs and 13 stolen bases in 93 games.

