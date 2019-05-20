Indians' Oscar Mercado: Reaches base three times
Mercado went 2-for-3 with a double, walk, two runs and an RBI in Sunday's 10-0 win over the Orioles.
Utilized as a bench player in two of his first three games with the big club, Mercado rejoined lineup for the series finale and made a good case for sticking as an everyday player. The 24-year-old showed his full range of skills and would have chipped in a stolen base had he not slid off second base and gotten tagged. At the very least, the right-handed Mercado should pick up another start in Monday's series opener against the Athletics with a lefty (Brett Anderson) on the hill for the opposition.
