Mercado is not in the lineup Thursday against the Twins, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Mercado will take a seat on the bench after starting the past four games and going just 2-for-15 (.133) with a 1:4 BB:K during that stretch. In his absence, the Indians will go with an outfield consisting of Jordan Luplow, Leonys Martin and Tyler Naquin from left to right.

