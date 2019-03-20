Mercado was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Mercado showcased himself fantastically in spring training as he slashed .400/.415/.750 with three home runs in 40 at-bats. The 24-year-old was unable to crack the Opening Day roster, but has put himself in a prime position to make his MLB debut in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories