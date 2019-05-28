Indians' Oscar Mercado: Scores three times in loss
Mercado went 2-for-4 with a walk, two stolen bases and three runs Monday in the Indians' 12-5 loss to the Red Sox.
After briefly missing time with a hip contusion, Mercado has been stellar upon returning to the lineup the past two days as the Indians' No. 2 hitter. The rookie recorded four hits and has scored four times between the contests and put his high-end speed on display Tuesday with the first two steals of his career. The Indians are desperate to find impact hitters to support co-stars Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez, so Mercado should have ample opportunity to solidify his spot in the top half of the lineup.
