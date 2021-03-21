Mercado was assigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Mercado showed plenty of promise as a rookie in 2019, homering 15 times and stealing 15 bases in 115 games while producing a respectable 96 wRC+. He didn't come close to repeating that in his second season last year, hitting a miserable .128/.174/.174 in 36 contests. His .527 OPS this spring clearly didn't convince Cleveland that his struggles were over. Mercado could still turn things around and feature at some point in the future, but his expected spot in center field will likely be manned by some combination of Bradley Zimmer and Amed Rosario for now.