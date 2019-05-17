Mercado remains on the bench Friday against the Orioles, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Mercado started the day he received his first big-league callup Tuesday against the White Sox but has since sat for two games in a row. It's possible he's stuck on the short side of a platoon for now, as he's started against a lefty but sat against a pair of righties. The Indians are about to face a run of three straight lefties, so he should have a good chance to make a few starts in the near future. Carlos Gonzalez gets the call in left field Friday.

