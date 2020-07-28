Mercado is not in the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

It's not particularly surprising that Mercado won't start both halves of the doubleheader, but it's perhaps a concern in terms of his expected share of the playing time in Cleveland this season that he's now been on the bench for two of the team's first four games. Bradley Zimmer again gets the nod in center field.