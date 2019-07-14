Mercado is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The recent All-Star break didn't prove to be the solution to Mercado's recent woes at the plate, as he went 1-for-7 with a walk and two strikeouts while starting the first two games of the series. Mercado, who is off to a 1-for-25 start to June, still looks decently secure in his everyday role, though he could cede occasional starts to Greg Allen while he works through the slump.

