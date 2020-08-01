site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Oscar Mercado: Sitting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Mercado is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Twins.
Mercado sits for the third time in Cleveland's first nine games. He's struggled at the plate thus far, grabbing just two hits in 22 at-bats. Bradley Zimmer starts in his place in center field.
