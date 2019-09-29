Mercado is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Mercado was supposed to receive Saturday off after the Indians were eliminated from playoff contention a day earlier, but he ended up going 0-for-3 off the bench after entering the contest as a defensive replacement for Franmil Reyes. The rookie may be in store for a proper day off as the Indians wrap up their season Sunday.