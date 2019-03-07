Mercado is out of the lineup for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Mercado will get a breather a day after going 2-for-2 with a home run, a stolen base and two runs in the Tribe's 6-1 exhibition victory over the Dodgers. The 24-year-old has been great this spring with eight hits -- including two home runs and a triple -- in 20 at-bats, putting himself on the radar for an early-season callup should the Indians require an additional body in the outfield.