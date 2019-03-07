Indians' Oscar Mercado: Sizzling start to spring
Mercado is out of the lineup for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Mercado will get a breather a day after going 2-for-2 with a home run, a stolen base and two runs in the Tribe's 6-1 exhibition victory over the Dodgers. The 24-year-old has been great this spring with eight hits -- including two home runs and a triple -- in 20 at-bats, putting himself on the radar for an early-season callup should the Indians require an additional body in the outfield.
More News
-
Indians' Oscar Mercado: Traded to Cleveland•
-
Cardinals' Oscar Mercado: Surging in Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Oscar Mercado: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Cardinals' Oscar Mercado: Thriving in early spring play•
-
Cardinals' Oscar Mercado: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Cardinals' Oscar Mercado: Dramatic turnaround in 2017 at Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Are SP worth the price?
Targeting an ace early in your draft has clear benefits, but when to fill out the rest of your...
-
Pitcher regression candidates
Expecting these six pitchers to post results like 2018 would be a mistake.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...