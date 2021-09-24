Mercado went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-3 win over the White Sox in Game 2 of the doubleheader.

Mercado was blanked in his first three plate appearances, but he hit a game-winning two-run homer off Jose Ruiz. He is batting just .159 with three long balls in September. On the season, the 26-year-old is slashing .219/.298/.374 with six homers, 17 RBI and 24 runs scored in 208 plate appearances.