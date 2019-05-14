Indians' Oscar Mercado: Starting Tuesday in MLB debut
The Indians officially called up Mercado from Triple-A Columbus ahead of Tuesday's game against the White Sox. He'll start in left field and bat sixth in his MLB debut, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com.
Mercado earned his first promotion to the big leagues after batting .294 with 15 extra-base hits and an International League-leading 14 steals in 30 games with Columbus. The Tribe placed Tyler Naquin (calf) on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move, with his absence for at least the next week and a half expected to pave the way for Mercado to handle an everyday role with the big club immediately. Given that Naquin (.287 wOBA, 81 wRC+) and two other regulars at outfield/designated hitter in Carlos Gonzalez (.254 wOBA, 52 wRC+) and Jake Bauers (.292 wOBA, 77 wRC+) have all been well below league-average performers this season, Mercado may not necessarily need to dominate right off the bat to stick as a full-time player once Naquin is healthy again.
