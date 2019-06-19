Mercado went 2-for-5 with a triple, walk, two stolen bases and three runs scored Tuesday against the Rangers.

Mercado made an immediate impact on the contest, hitting his first major-league triple in the first inning against Adrian Sampson. He also contributed on the basepaths, stealing both second and third base in the fourth inning. He now has six stolen bases for the season and has paired that with an impressive .308/.362/.495 line across 118 plate appearances.