Mercado is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Rays.
Mercado had a nice offensive showing in Monday's loss to Tampa Bay, scoring twice while reaching base three times. He'll get at least the beginning portion of Wednesday's game off as Harold Ramirez, Bradley Zimmer and Daniel Johnson start in the Cleveland outfield from left to right.
