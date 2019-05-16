Mercado is not in the lineup Thursday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Mercado will sit against right-hander Dan Straily after going 0-for-3 with a trio of strikeouts and a run scored in his big-league debut Tuesday against the White Sox. Jordan Luplow is starting in right field and hitting seventh in his place Thursday.

