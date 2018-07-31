Mercado was traded from the Cardinals to the Indians on Tuesday in exchange for Conner Capel and Jhon Torres.

Even after the Cardinals traded Tommy Pham, Mercado was still blocked in the short term in the big-league outfield, so this change of scenery should benefit him. A former shortstop, his offensive production really took off a couple years ago after shifting to center field. He has a .285/.351/.408 slash line with eight home runs and 31 steals (on 39 attempts) in 427 plate appearances at Triple-A. That lofty steals total oversells his pure speed a bit, but he could still be a quality source of stolen bases in the majors if he were to receive steady playing time. He should report to the Indians' Triple-A affiliate, but as a member of the 40-man roster, he will likely make his big-league debut this year if he stays healthy.