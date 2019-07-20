Indians' Oscar Mercado: Turns in five-hit evening
Mercado went 5-for-5 with a double, two RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored Friday night against the Royals.
The Royals were unable to keep Mercado off the basepaths in the series opener, as he delivered an RBI double to left in the third inning followed by an RBI single to left in the sixth. He's now 11-for-26 with three home runs and eight RBI in eight games since the All-Star break, so he's evidently seeing the baseball well to kick off the second half.
