Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Miller will be back on the bench after picking up starts in the first two games of the series and going 1-for-8 with five strikeouts. The newly recalled Bobby Bradley will crack the starting nine in the series finale, and he could end up bumping the struggling Miller from the lineup on a more regular basis. Since being promoted from Triple-A Columbus in late May, Miller is hitting .125 while striking out in 19 of his 41 plate appearances (46.3 percent).