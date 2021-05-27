Miller went 2-for-3 with a double in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Detroit.
Offense was at a premium Wednesday, with Miller recording half of Cleveland's four hits and the only one of the team's knocks to go for extra bases. It was Miller's first multi-hit game. The 24-year-old has taken on a bit of a utility role since he was called up -- that kind of usage should lead to fairly consistent playing time if he hits well.
