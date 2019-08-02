Maton was called up from Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Maton was acquired by the Indians from the Padres in mid-July and is set to make his big-league debut with his new organization. The 26-year-old had a 7.77 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB over 24.1 innings with the Friars prior to the trade.

