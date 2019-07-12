Indians' Phil Maton: Dealt to Cleveland
Maton was traded to the Indians on Friday in exchange for international bonus pool allotments.
Maton is armed with a big fastball, but has not had much sustained success in the majors. He logged a 3.25 FIP in 47.1 innings in 2018, but has a career 5.02 ERA and logged a 7.77 ERA in 24.1 innings this season with the Padres. He should head to Triple-A initially before perhaps joining Cleveland's bullpen later this summer.
